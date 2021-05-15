Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: Unheralded Teams Primed to Make Noise in Postseason

0 of 3

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

The NHL's West Division features two of the best teams in the league, but they could both be susceptible to upsets in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues both carry decent head-to-head marks against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, respectively, and they come into the postseason in decent form.

Colorado has history going against it since the last Presidents' Trophy winners to claim the Stanley Cup were the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012-13 season.

The Avalanche also have to buck the recent trend of No. 1 seeds failing to reach the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas and the Washington Capitals were the last top seeds to advance to that stage in 2018.

The North Division was the only other division to have a similar point disparity from first to fourth. Although an upset in the Canadian first round seems unlikely, there is a chance the Winnipeg Jets benefit from results at the end of the regular season to challenge the Edmonton Oilers.