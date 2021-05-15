The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster in 2021 Offseason

8 of 8

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals: LB Devon Kennard

The Cardinals brought in Devon Kennard to bolster their pass rush, but the seven-year veteran didn't have the type of impact expected during his first season with the club.

He suffered an ankle injury and landed on the COVID-19 list, eventually losing his starting job to Markus Golden. He finished the year with only three sacks and nine QB hits in 13 games, production that hardly warrants an $8.3 million cap hit in 2021.

With prized offseason acquisition J.J. Watt ready to shore up the edge, the Cardinals can save close to $4 million by releasing Kennard.

Los Angeles Rams: LB Troy Reeder

The Rams have a logjam at linebacker after drafting Ernest Jones. The team now has Jones, Micah Kiser, Derrick Moncrief, Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom and Kenny Young at the position, an unsustainable situation that will likely result in at least one cut before the campaign begins.

Reeder may be the odd man out this year, even after a solid sophomore campaign in which he secured 81 tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections. The 26-year-old started seven of his 16 games as well, but a tough camp battle could see him land on the open market.

He should find another home quickly. Releasing him would save less than $1 million, but most importantly, it would free up a much-needed roster spot on this veteran-heavy squad.

San Francisco 49ers: QB Josh Rosen

The 49ers picked up Josh Rosen in December and re-signed for one year, but the quarterback's tenure with the organization could be a short one. San Francisco used the third overall pick on Trey Lance and has indicated it prefers to keep around veteran Jimmy Garoppolo for the upcoming campaign, leaving Rosen as the No. 3 QB at best.

Rosen is only three years removed from being the No. 10 overall pick, but his NFL journey has been a roller coaster since he was taken by the Cardinals. The UCLA product lasted just one season with Arizona before being traded to Miami, where he started just three games in 2019 and was ultimately waived the following offseason.

There is still a chance Rosen will rehabilitate his career, but it won't be in San Francisco.

The Niners would be doing themselves and Rosen a favor by releasing the 24-year-old, letting him catch on with another team that wants to kick the tires and opening up a roster spot for a group that has playoff aspirations in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Alex Collins

The Seahawks must ditch a running back after they managed to keep incumbent starter Chris Carson in free agency.

The platoon in Seattle not only has Carson returning but also 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, a promising second-year talent in DeeJay Dallas, undrafted rookie Josh Johnson and running back/kick returner Travis Homer in the picture.

With such a logjam in the backfield, the Seahawks may wind up releasing Alex Collins, who was out of the league in 2019 after violating the league's personal conduct policy. He didn't do too much in 2020, recording just 18 rushes for 77 yards and two scores after being promoted from the practice squad.

While Seattle brass clearly thinks Collins can be a contributor, recently re-signing him to a one-year deal, it will be tough to hang on to him when making final cuts.