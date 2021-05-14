NHL Draft 2021: Predicting Where Elite Talent Will Land in 1st-Round Mock Draft

0 of 4

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NHL regular season is mostly over. The 16-team field for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set, and while some North Division teams still have one or a few games to play, those contests won't have much of an impact on the standings.

For the 15 teams that missed out on the postseason (as well as the expansion Seattle Kraken, who will join the league next season), it's time to start looking ahead to the offseason. And that includes the 2021 NHL draft, which is scheduled for July 23-24.

The order won't be set until after the draft lottery, which doesn't yet have a date but will take place in June. However, it's not too early to start predicting where some of the top prospects in this year's class could end up.

Here's the latest mock for the first round of this year's draft. The order shown is courtesy of Tankathon's projections, but things will likely change before the draft, based on game results and the draft lottery.