Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn Lower Merion HS Jersey Could Sell for $200K at Auction

One of Kobe Bryant's game-worn high school jerseys is being sold at auction.

Per the official listing from Leland Auctions, Bryant's No. 33 Lower Merion jersey received a perfect A10 rating from Memorabilia Evaluation and Research Services.

Per TMZ Sports, the auction house believes the jersey could end up selling for more than $200,000.

The consignor wrote in a letter of authenticity that Bryant personally gave him the jersey, as well as "game worn material from said NBA player's rookie year."

Bryant attended Lower Merion High School in a Philadelphia suburb from 1992-96. He was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year and Gatorade Men's National Basketball Player of the Year as a senior during the 1995-96 season.

After skipping college to turn pro, Bryant was drafted No. 13 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. His draft rights were traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac.

Bryant was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame three months after his death.