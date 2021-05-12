Report: Emmanuel Acho Eyed as Potential Troy Aikman Replacement in Fox NFL Booth

Uncredited/Associated Press

If Troy Aikman decides to leave Fox Sports as an NFL commentator, the network reportedly has its eye on a potential replacement.

Per Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Emmanuel Acho is being looked at to work alongside Joe Buck as the lead announce team for Fox's NFL coverage.

Aikman has teamed with Buck to form the top broadcast duo for Fox's NFL coverage since 2002. They have called five Super Bowls together for the network.

During a February appearance on the The Colin Cowherd Podcast (h/t Brandon Contes of Barrett Sports Media), Aikman expressed his desire to one day work in an NFL front office.

"I do think that, 20 years from now, if I look back on my life and if I don't do it, I think I will say, 'Man, I wish I'd given that a shot,'" Aikman said. "Or, 'I wonder if I'd have been any good at that.' I think I'd be really good if I did it. I've never gotten into anything not expecting to be successful."

Acho's profile is on the rise thanks to his role as a co-host of Speak For Yourself on FS1. The 30-year-old also hosts the web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man that also spawned a book with the same title.

Prior to his role in broadcasting, Acho played three seasons in the NFL from 2012 to 2014 with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.