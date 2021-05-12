X

    Report: Emmanuel Acho Eyed as Potential Troy Aikman Replacement in Fox NFL Booth

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2021

    This is a 2015 photo of Emmanuel Acho of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Tuesday, May 19, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    If Troy Aikman decides to leave Fox Sports as an NFL commentator, the network reportedly has its eye on a potential replacement. 

    Per Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Emmanuel Acho is being looked at to work alongside Joe Buck as the lead announce team for Fox's NFL coverage. 

    Aikman has teamed with Buck to form the top broadcast duo for Fox's NFL coverage since 2002. They have called five Super Bowls together for the network. 

    During a February appearance on the The Colin Cowherd Podcast (h/t Brandon Contes of Barrett Sports Media), Aikman expressed his desire to one day work in an NFL front office. 

    "I do think that, 20 years from now, if I look back on my life and if I don't do it, I think I will say, 'Man, I wish I'd given that a shot,'" Aikman said. "Or, 'I wonder if I'd have been any good at that.' I think I'd be really good if I did it. I've never gotten into anything not expecting to be successful."

    Acho's profile is on the rise thanks to his role as a co-host of Speak For Yourself on FS1. The 30-year-old also hosts the web series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man that also spawned a book with the same title. 

    Prior to his role in broadcasting, Acho played three seasons in the NFL from 2012 to 2014 with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    Related

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9

      Other top matchups: 👀 Darnold to face Jets in Carolina 💪 Mahomes vs. Baker 🍿 Raiders host Ravens on MNF

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye On 👀

      @ChrisRoling says that when these six guys are playing, you better be watching ➡️

      Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye On 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye On 👀

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS

      Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games

      Vikings at Bengals, 1PM ET 49ers at Lions, 1PM ET Eagles at Falcons, 1PM ET Seahawks at Colts, 1PM ET Broncos at Giants, 4:25PM ET Packers at Saints, 4:25PM ET

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report