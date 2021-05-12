X

    Report: Jordan Hicks to Seek Trade from Cardinals After Zaven Collins Drafted

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly given linebacker Jordan Hicks permission to seek a trade after they selected linebacker Zaven Collins with the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Arizona wants to "do right by" Hicks by giving him the opportunity to play elsewhere since it plans to make Collins a starting inside linebacker.

    Rapoport added that any team that acquires Hicks must consider the $2 million in playing-time incentives and $1 million roster bonus in his contract. Rapoport also didn't rule out the possibility of Hicks remaining with the Cards in a reserve role.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

