Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Top NFL's London Games

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The NFL announced Wednesday the two regular-season games that will be held in London during the 2021 campaign.

On Oct. 10, the Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Miami Dolphins at the same venue the following week on Oct. 17.

Miami vs. Jacksonville will be an especially big game since it will likely mark the first NFL meeting between Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

No games were played in London last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time since 2006 that London did not play host to at least one NFL contest.

With the exception of last season, the Jags have played a game in London every year since 2013, and their game will be the London headliner in 2021.

Despite going 1-15 last season, there is a great deal of excitement surrounding the Jaguars after they took one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence took the Clemson Tigers to the College Football Playoff three times and the National Championship Game twice. He also finished as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting this past season.

The one national title Lawrence secured at Clemson came at the conclusion of the 2018 season when he led the Tigers past Tua and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Not only will Jaguars vs. Dolphins be a quarterback matchup from that national title game, it will also be a measuring stick for both signal-callers to see where they stand among the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

There is some intrigue surrounding the other London game as well with another rookie quarterback getting the chance to shine on the international stage as well.

Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jets, has huge expectations on his shoulders after being drafted to replace 2018 draft bust Sam Darnold.

In London, he will face a Falcons team led by soon-to-be-36-year-old veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who is a one-time NFL MVP.

Matty Ice's career may be starting to wind down, although with wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, as well as rookie tight end Kyle Pitts around him, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team experience a resurgence in 2021.

Given all Ryan has accomplished in his career, going up against him will be a major test for a young talent like Wilson.