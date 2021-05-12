X

    2021 NFL Schedule Rumors: Raiders vs. Cowboys, All Thanksgiving Matchups Leak

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The team the agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Hours away from the official release of the 2021 NFL regular-season schedule, this year's Thanksgiving Day matchups have been leaked. 

    Per B/R's Master Tesfatsion, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 25. The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, and the Buffalo Bills will play the New Orleans Saints in prime time. 

    The most intriguing of the three games looks to be the Bills vs. Saints. Buffalo figures to be one of the best teams in the NFL again after it reached the AFC Championship Game in January.

    New Orleans could regress without the retired Drew Brees, but head coach Sean Payton is such a smart offensive play-caller that the offense, with either Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston under center, should put up points. 

    The Cowboys are arguably the best team on paper in the NFC East, assuming Dak Prescott returns at full strength after his season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last year. Jon Gruden had the Raiders in playoff contention with a 7-5 record through Week 13, but they fell off the pace down the stretch by losing three of their last four games. 

    Chicago could showcase new quarterback Justin Fields on a national stage against the Lions. It's still not clear if the former Ohio State star will open this season as the Bears starter, but it stands to reason he will take over at some point in 2021. 

    The Lions have intriguing talent as they begin a rebuild. Penei Sewell will anchor their offensive line. D'Andre Swift scored 10 total touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. Jared Goff has been to the Pro Bowl twice and threw for 3,952 yards last year.  

