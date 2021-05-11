Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow Looked 18 at Workout, According to Jags Coaches

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars coaches were reportedly astounded by Tim Tebow during his recent tryout with the club—at least that's according to his former college coach and current Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Speaking with Cris Collinsworth on his Pro Football Focus podcast, Meyer acknowledged he didn't attend Tebow's workout but said his assistants who did believe the former quarterback is in "incredible shape."

"'He looks like he's 18 year's old, not 20—whatever he is, 33,'" Meyer recalled his coaches telling him. "And I said, 'Guys, you don't understand. Now, this guy is the most competitive maniac you're ever going to talk to,' and let's give it a shot."

Tebow hasn't played professional football since 2015. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2012. He's trying to make the roster as a tight end—a position he has never played.

His rumored signing hasn't sat well with a number of players.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there are even a number of people within the organization who question the move.

Regardless, Meyer appears ready to lean on Tebow again. We'll see if one of the best college quarterbacks of the aughts has anything left.