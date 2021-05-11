X

    Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow Looked 18 at Workout, According to Jags Coaches

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 11, 2021

    Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars coaches were reportedly astounded by Tim Tebow during his recent tryout with the club—at least that's according to his former college coach and current Jags coach Urban Meyer.

    Speaking with Cris Collinsworth on his Pro Football Focus podcast, Meyer acknowledged he didn't attend Tebow's workout but said his assistants who did believe the former quarterback is in "incredible shape."

    "'He looks like he's 18 year's old, not 20—whatever he is, 33,'" Meyer recalled his coaches telling him. "And I said, 'Guys, you don't understand. Now, this guy is the most competitive maniac you're ever going to talk to,' and let's give it a shot."

    Tebow hasn't played professional football since 2015. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since 2012. He's trying to make the roster as a tight end—a position he has never played.

    His rumored signing hasn't sat well with a number of players.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, there are even a number of people within the organization who question the move.

    Regardless, Meyer appears ready to lean on Tebow again. We'll see if one of the best college quarterbacks of the aughts has anything left.

    Related

      3 early predictions for Travis Etienne in his rookie season with Jaguars

      3 early predictions for Travis Etienne in his rookie season with Jaguars
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      3 early predictions for Travis Etienne in his rookie season with Jaguars

      Edward Marlowe
      via ClutchPoints

      Urban Meyer Says Jags Coaches Gushed Over Tebow After Tryout, 'Looks Like He's 18!'

      Urban Meyer Says Jags Coaches Gushed Over Tebow After Tryout, 'Looks Like He's 18!'
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Urban Meyer Says Jags Coaches Gushed Over Tebow After Tryout, 'Looks Like He's 18!'

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Kaepernick Publishing Book Focused on Abolishing the Police

      The book will be released in October

      Kaepernick Publishing Book Focused on Abolishing the Police
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Publishing Book Focused on Abolishing the Police

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Reports: NFL TV Partners to Release Week 1 Schedule Wednesday Morning

      The full 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday night

      Reports: NFL TV Partners to Release Week 1 Schedule Wednesday Morning
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reports: NFL TV Partners to Release Week 1 Schedule Wednesday Morning

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report