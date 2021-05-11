X

    Report: 2021 NBA Draft Combine Scheduled to Be In-Person from June 21-27

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA Draft Combine will take place in-person this year. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Tuesday, noting the event will happen in Chicago from June 21-27. The plan is to hold team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, measurements, strength/agility testing, half-court drills and medical evaluations.

    This is quite the change from the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

    The league postponed last year's traditional combine amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May and then announced a number of changes in September. Rather than holding the entire event in-person, the NBA implemented a reformatted combine that included multiple phases.

    Teams interviewed prospects via videoconference, and players then took part in an individual on-court program that included a pro day video. The on-court programs happened at the nearest NBA facility to a given player and included medical testing and examinations from NBA-affiliated doctors.

    The 2020 NBA draft took place in November, and the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick.

    This year's draft is scheduled for July 29, which is closer to the traditional schedule as the league works its way back toward normal proceedings after finishing the 2019-20 campaign inside the Walt Disney World Resort following a lengthy delay. 

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a mock draft on Tuesday and projected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, USC center Evan Mobley and G League guard Jalen Green as the first three picks.

