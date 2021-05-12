Staying or Going? NHL Teams That Have Head Coaching Decisions to Make

2 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (2020-21 coach: Ralph Krueger/Don Granato, 2021-22 coach: John Tortorella)

The Sabres fired Ralph Krueger after 28 games, and Don Granato took over for the final 28. There were improvements under Granato, but based on comments made by star center and captain Jack Eichel, forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, it's easy to see the culture has eroded to the point of no return in Buffalo.

Eichel said there is a "disconnect" between him and the organization. Ristolainen said he is "fine" with being traded. Reinhart said he doesn't want to go through a rebuild in his age-26 season. A clean slate is needed, and if anyone can shake things up, it's Tortorella.

Tortorella has a reputation for being staunch and somewhat difficult to work with, even though those close to him insist he has a softer side. Eichel, Reinhart and Ristolainen may be headed out of Buffalo, but for those left, a softer side with a demand for accountability may be exactly what is needed to jumpstart the moribund Sabres franchise.

New Jersey Devils (2020-21 coach: Lindy Ruff, 2021-22 coach: Lindy Ruff)

This was never going to be a banner year for the Devils, another team in the middle of a rebuild. The season got off to a bad start when goalie Corey Crawford announced his sudden retirement. Then, there was a COVID-19 outbreak. Maybe New Jersey could have won more than 20 games had the Devils gotten a few more breaks, but they were never expected to be a playoff team.

This was Ruff's first year, and the organization has been impressed with the way he has communicated with the young players, especially the defensemen. Rookie Ty Smith has proved to be the building block the Devils envisioned when they drafted him in 2018, and Damon Severson emerged as the team's best defenseman.

New York Rangers (2020-21 coach: David Quinn, 2021-22 coach: Kris Knoblauch)

David Quinn was lured away from Boston University in 2018 by general manager Jeff Gorton, who was suddenly fired a week ago. Development was supposed to be his calling card since so many of his former players came out of college NHL-ready, with Eichel being one of the best examples of his developmental abilities. But there has been criticism over how he has handled teenaged forwards Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere over the past two seasons.

When Quinn was unavailable to coach because of COVID-19 protocols this season, Kris Knoblauch, the coach of the Rangers' AHL affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut, stepped in and led the Rangers to a 9-0 thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Rangers and Kings, oddly enough the two teams from the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, have the two most talented prospect systems in hockey. It would make sense for Knoblauch to ascend to a higher rank as some of his players do as well.

Philadelphia Flyers (2020-21 coach: Alain Vigneault, 2021-22 coach: Alain Vigneault)

Things went sideways for the Flyers this year, but it was a flukey, pandemic season, so the club will need to figure out if the weird season is to blame or if certain players and systems failed. General manager Chuck Fletcher seems inclined to think it's the former, and he seems prepared to hang on to Vigneault for another season.

"If adversity can help Carter Hart get better, then it can help Alain Vigneault get better," he said in his season-ending press conference this week. "Adversity can help the Flyers get better."