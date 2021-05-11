Davante Adams 'Hoping and Praying' Aaron Rodgers Will Remain Packers QB

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

While Davante Adams understands Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the Green Bay Packers, he's holding out hope the reigning league MVP will still be his teammate next season.

Adams appeared on the Peter King Podcast and said he is "hoping and praying" Rodgers is under center Week 1:

"It's been tough, man. I've obviously spoke to [Rodgers] a little bit. Can't really share too much of what we talked about but it's just something that part of the business is you've got to keep people happy. And it's tough because you have so much time invested in one place and you've done so much for one place you just hope to see that respect reciprocated, I guess you could say. And when it doesn't work out exactly how you want, you have issues like this. But we're just being positive, and I'm just sticking to my training, doing what I have to do to put myself in a position to be ready, whoever my quarterback is come season. Hoping and praying that it's still Aaron, just so we can continue what we've had going this whole time. But, yeah, just going to continue working to see how it plays out."

Rodgers reportedly requested a trade from the Packers earlier this offseason, with the relationship between the two sides deteriorating over the last year, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The three-time MVP has seemingly seethed behind the scenes since the 2020 NFL draft, which saw the Packers trade up to select quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1 and then draft backups (running back AJ Dillon and tight end Josiah Deguara) in Rounds 2 and 3.

Rodgers was angered by the decision to not only select his replacement but by the Packers' lack of communication and urgency to win now.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has been the overwhelming source of Rodgers' scorn, with Bob McGinn of The Athletic reporting Rodgers began calling Gutekunst "Jerry Krause" in team group chats. Krause, the architect of the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty, is also most often seen as the reason the team fell apart before its time. Krause feuded with Scottie Pippen over his contract and coach Phil Jackson over organizational power, all while Michael Jordan actively derided the general manager.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both McGinn and Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported it's unclear if Rodgers will return if Gutekunst remains as general manager.

Gutekunst has made several public statements saying the team has no plans of trading Rodgers. However, he has also admitted that the lack of communication regarding the 2020 draft was a misstep on the organization's part.