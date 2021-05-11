Dez Bryant Comments on Tim Tebow-Jaguars, Preaches Unity in Black Community

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dez Bryant has weighed in on the discussion happening around the reported agreement between Tim Tebow and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Writing on Twitter, Bryant explained he's "happy for Tebow" and hopes that he succeeds, but the free-agent wide receiver also urged people to "Pay ATTENTION" and preached "unity in black society and taking care of US."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars plan to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal.

Rapoport reported on April 29 that Tebow worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end.

Once word of Tebow's reported deal with Jacksonville came out, it became a topic of conversation among fans and analysts. Specifically, the difference in opportunity afforded to Tebow compared to Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN's Howard Bryant tweeted that the NFL's "blackballing continues" regarding Kaepernick, while Tebow "has an NFL job for a position he has never played in (high school) or college."

Kaepernick most recently played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season. He has been a free agent since March 2017, but there's been no indication over the past four years that a team has come close to signing him.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), two unnamed AFC teams were looking at the 33-year-old last summer, but nothing came of it.

Tebow hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since Dec. 30, 2012, with the New York Jets. The former quarterback did spend time with the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 during training camp, but the 33-year-old didn't make the 53-man roster for either squad.

The Jaguars are coached by Urban Meyer, who was Tebow's head coach at the University of Florida from 2006-09. Tebow led the Gators to two national titles in 2006 and 2008, and he won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007.