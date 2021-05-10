Davante Adams Says He's Behind Aaron Rodgers 100% amid Packers Trade Rumors

Morry Gash/Associated Press

If Aaron Rodgers ultimately departs the Green Bay Packers, it could start a domino effect.

Davante Adams appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Monday and said if Rodgers was no longer with the organization, it would make him reexamine his own future with the team:



As for the situation brewing between the Packers and Rodgers, Adams added that he couldn't "speak on specifics but there are certain things [Rodgers] wants that maybe the club wasn't so excited about living up to right away, that can affect a guy who has done so much for the organization. ... I've been behind him 100 percent through the whole thing. Obviously, I'm praying everything works out and we get him back."

Rodgers and Adams have forged one of the most dynamic quarterback-wideout pairings in the NFL. The 28-year-old Adams is a four-time Pro Bowler, was a first-team All-Pro selection this past season, posted 110 or more receptions and at least 1,300 receiving yards in two of the past three years and has reached double-digit touchdowns four times in his seven-year career.

He's emerged as one of the NFL's premier wide receivers, and he's also set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season, where he'll likely garner a huge payday. Without Rodgers on the roster, that payday might come elsewhere.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's another wrinkle the Packers have to consider as they attempt to resuscitate their relationship with Rodgers, in what has become one of the NFL's central offseason sagas.

To date, the team has been crystal clear in its public statements that it has no desire to trade the superstar quarterback and defending MVP.

"No, we are not gonna trade Aaron Rodgers," general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month after the first round of the NFL draft.

"Obviously he's our quarterback, he's our leader," he added at the time. "We've been working through this for a little while now. And I just think it may take some time. But he's the guy who makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win. ... I do think he'll play for us again."

Everybody in Green Bay, including Adams, is hoping Gutekunst is right.