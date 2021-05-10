Free Agents WFT Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team didn't address the quarterback position early in the 2021 NFL draft, choosing instead to focus on players who can contribute to a potential playoff run this season. This means that Ryan Fitzpatrick is inked in as the starting quarterback but should have a strong supporting cast.

Washington nabbed linebacker Jamin Davis in Round 1, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in Round 2 and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in Round 3.

The Football Team may not have its long-term quarterback answer on the roster, but it should have a good chance to repeat as a postseason participant. Washington won the NFC East in 2020 and should again have its eyes on a division title.

Adding a few more pieces in post-draft free agency could go a long way toward that goal, and Washington has some cap space with which to work. According to Spotrac, the Football Team has an estimated $16.4 million in cap room with the top 51 player contracts considered.

"We're going to add through free agency, hopefully in the next week or so, as we start getting ready for OTAs," head coach Ron Rivera told The Team 980 Washington.

Let's take a look at three free agents Washington should target following the draft.