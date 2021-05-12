Rising NFL Stars to Keep an Eye On in 2021

1 of 6

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

When Washington selected Terry McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 draft, it was clear the coaching staff thought he was a No. 1 wideout right away, per Grant Paulsen of The Athletic:

"[Head coach Jay] Gruden was so confident in McLaurin's ability that after McLaurin suffered a tailbone injury in the first preseason game, he didn't play him again until the regular season. Gruden and his staff had already seen enough from their new prospect. They didn't want the rest of the league to find out about McLaurin before he was catching long passes in games that mattered."

And that staff was right.

McLaurin has put up 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns over two seasons, breaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time last year. That production is especially noteworthy considering the dire state of the roster around him over those two seasons, including the miserable quarterback carousel.

The addition of fellow wideout Curtis Samuel to an offense steered by a steady veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick should give McLaurin more space to work this season.

The breakout that makes McLaurin a household name should be just around the corner.