Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Make Guest-Star Appearance on 'The Conners'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Jeopardy! podium.

No, the showrunners haven't brought him back as the full-time host of the game show, a role he expressed interest in after his two-week run as a guest host in April. But the Green Bay Packers star will stand in as host on an upcoming episode of The Conners on ABC.

The sitcom follows the Conner family, who live in a fictional town in Illinois and have been depicted as Chicago Bears fans in previous episodes, according to Kendra Meinert of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. In the episode with Rodgers, which will be one of the final two episodes of the season, he hosts one of the main characters as a contestant on the game show.

Rodgers has reportedly told the franchise he does not want to return to the team in 2021, and he's certainly been making a name for himself on television in the meantime.