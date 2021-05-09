NFL, NBA and Sports World Share Tributes to Celebrate Mother's Day

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

The sports world reacted to Mother's Day on Sunday with a number of teams and individual players sharing well wishes to all of the moms out there.

There was the NFL and its teams with messages for the mothers:

The NBA and WNBA shared messages of thankfulness and spoke to various mothers from around the league as well:

And of course, baseball teams and players chimed in:

How many athletes would be where they are today without the love and support of their mothers along the way?

So shoutout to all of the moms out there for everything they've done and continue to do. Happy Mother's Day!