Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant 'The Only Fight' After Saunders TKO, Eddie Hearn

If Canelo Alvarez has his way, Caleb Plant will be his next opponent.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said a matchup with Plant is the "only fight" Alvarez wants to entertain.

"It's the only fight," Hearn said Saturday after Alvarez's TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders. "I hope Caleb Plant feels the same way."

Alvarez, who was ahead 78-74 on two cards and 77-75 on the third through eight rounds before the stoppage, captured the WBO super middleweight title from Saunders and is one title away from being the undisputed champion in the division.

Plant has held the IBF super middleweight title since defeating Jose Uzcategui in January 2019.

"That's the plan," Alvarez said in the ring when asked whether he plans to fight Plant next. "That's the plan, to go for the belt. I'm coming, man. I'm coming for the belt. I hope that fight is made easy and we give the fans that fight."

Plant previously stated his desire to fight Alvarez in September.