Jets 'Working Relentlessly' on Marcus Maye's Contract, Says HC Robert Saleh

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New York Jets are still working to sign Marcus Maye to a long-term deal after placing the franchise tag on the safety this offseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh provided the latest on the situation, per Adam Maya of NFL.com:

"We had a really nice discussion and obviously him and his agent are working with Joe on trying to get his deal done, and hopefully that happens soon. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what [players] are going through. Again, you guys know my philosophy: I think these kids have earned the right to ask for whatever they can, especially when they do things the right way like [Maye] has. Joe and his staff are working relentlessly to get something done."

The two sides have until July 15 to agree on a new contract or Maye will make $10.6 million in 2021 on the one-year tender before becoming a free agent in 2022.

General manager Joe Douglas noted the importance of a new deal earlier in May.

"It's still a priority to keep Marcus here long term," Douglas said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. "We have had productive texts back and forth with his agent. We're hoping to really dive into this now that the draft's over."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Maye has been a key part of the Jets defense since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, starting every game he has played over the past four years. He played every defensive snap in 2020, per Pro Football Reference, finishing second on the team with 88 tackles.

The safety was all over the field last year, totaling 11 passes defended, two interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Keeping Maye on the roster will be key for Saleh as he tries to replicate the success he had running the San Francisco 49ers defense over the past four years.

The Jets finished last season 26th in the NFL in points allowed on the way to a 2-14 record in 2020.