Ranking the 10 Most Despised Players in the NHL Since 2000

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Perhaps it's the immediacy bias.

Or perhaps Tom Wilson is just not a nice person.

Either way, if you happen to walk by gaggles of hockey fans talking about disliked players these days, chances are pretty good they are going to mention Wilson.

The mammoth Washington Capitals forward is currently public enemy No. 1 around the NHL thanks to a list of transgressions most recently highlighted by a May 3 game at Madison Square Garden in which he punched New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he was face down on the ice.

Buchnevich's teammate, Artemi Panarin, jumped on Wilson's back and was subsequently flipped to the ice, which the Rangers said caused an injury that forced last season's MVP nominee out of the following three games. Wilson was fined $5,000 but not suspended, a decision the Rangers criticized—and were fined $250,000 for doing so.

Among his other greatest pushing-the-envelope hits, he delivered blows in the 2017-18 playoffs that left Columbus center Alexander Wennberg with a concussion and Pittsburgh center Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw. Later that year, it was St. Louis center Oskar Sundqvist suffering a concussion from a head hit in the 2018-19 preseason, resulting in Wilson getting tagged with a 20-game suspension.

Incidentally, he scored 22 and 21 goals in those two regular seasons and has 13 more through 46 games in 2020-21, but his obvious offensive prowess is overshadowed by the extracurriculars.

"He's a reckless player with little regard for the safety of opponents, fitting the requirements of the role in which he's been cast," ESPN columnist Greg Wyshynski wrote. "He's going to really cross the line again at some point, and the department of player safety is going to justifiably drop the hammer on him. Believe me: They want to. They're as sick of this circus act as much as you are."