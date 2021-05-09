2021 NBA Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions Based on Late-Season Buzz

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry wasn't moved at the trade deadline, but that wasn't because the Toronto Raptors weren't trying to make a deal.

The problem was that team president Masai Ujiri felt that teams weren't offering what he and the organization felt Lowry was worth.

"I've viewed him as somebody that can go out and put a stamp on what you can do this year," Ujiri told Aaron Rose of Sports Illustrated. "Teams that I saw, I know that if he goes to those places, I've lived it, I've seen it and especially these teams. I know what the guy does. I know who he is."

Fast-forward to the present day, and the 35-year old point guard is still playing at a high level with no signs of slowing down. Through 46 games, the six-time All Star is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting a respectable 39.6 percent on long balls.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers were all interested in securing Lowry's services and the interest in him is still high.

"Really good," one general manager told Amick and Hollinger about the market for Lowry. "There's teams with money and not a lot of players, so I think he's going to do really well."

Miami will have the money to sign the 15-year veteran this summer, while his hometown team, the 76ers, will need to get creative if they still have eyes for him after the season.

Either way, look for Lowry to be a major contributor on a title contender after this summer.