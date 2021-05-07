WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from May 7

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Universal champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso made their way to the ring to kick off the show. Heyman, the advocate for The Tribal Chief, eulogized the career of Daniel Bryan.

Reigns said he is a man of his word, having sent Bryan packing. Reigns said they got rid of Bryan and in his place, they've got someone who certainly will acknowledge the champion: Jimmy Uso. The returning twin brother of Jey embraced the men in the ring until Cesaro interrupted the proceedings.

The Swiss Superman took exception to the idea of anyone replacing Bryan, drawing laughs from Reigns and a sneak attack from Seth Rollins.

Teddy Long appeared on this special throwback episode of SmackDown and revealed that if Cesaro beats Rollins, he will challenge Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Grade

B+

Analysis

Paul Heyman doing the 10-bell salute himself cracked Reigns in a pretty funny moment.

Beyond that, this was a solid opening segment that reintroduced Jimmy Uso to the fray, played on the throwback gimmick with Long's appearance, and heightened the stakes for Cesaro and Rollins' WrestleMania rematch.

Not to shabby, especially if WWE decides it has to kick things off with a promo segment.