    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2021
    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from May 7

      Credit: WWE.com

      WWE went retro Friday night on Fox with a special Throwback edition of SmackDown, headlined by a WrestleMania rematch between Cesaro and Seth Rollins.

      With momentum on his side and a showdown with Universal champion Roman Reigns seemingly inevitable, would The Swiss Superman make it two-in-a-row against The Architect or would Rollins end a singles match win streak that dates back to May 29, 2020?

      The answer to that question and more lies in this recap of this week's broadcast.

    Match Card

      Announced for Friday's broadcast are:

         

      • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch

         

      Coverage begins at 8 p.m.

    Universal Champion Roman Reigns Kicked Off The Show

      Credit: WWE.com

      Universal champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso made their way to the ring to kick off the show. Heyman, the advocate for The Tribal Chief, eulogized the career of Daniel Bryan.

      Reigns said he is a man of his word, having sent Bryan packing. Reigns said they got rid of Bryan and in his place, they've got someone who certainly will acknowledge the champion: Jimmy Uso. The returning twin brother of Jey embraced the men in the ring until Cesaro interrupted the proceedings.

      The Swiss Superman took exception to the idea of anyone replacing Bryan, drawing laughs from Reigns and a sneak attack from Seth Rollins.

      Teddy Long appeared on this special throwback episode of SmackDown and revealed that if Cesaro beats Rollins, he will challenge Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

          

      Grade

      B+

          

      Analysis

      Paul Heyman doing the 10-bell salute himself cracked Reigns in a pretty funny moment.

      Beyond that, this was a solid opening segment that reintroduced Jimmy Uso to the fray, played on the throwback gimmick with Long's appearance, and heightened the stakes for Cesaro and Rollins' WrestleMania rematch.

      Not to shabby, especially if WWE decides it has to kick things off with a promo segment.