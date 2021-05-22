Michael Jordan Signed NBA All-Star Game Used Patch Card Sells for Record $2.1M

John Swart/Associated Press

One of the most valuable Michael Jordan collector's items has been sold at auction on Saturday.

Per the official listing from Goldin Auctions, Jordan's signed NBA All-Star Game used patch card from a 1997-98 Upper Deck set went for $2.1 million—an all-time record for any Jordan item.

The card received a near-mint/mint grade of eight by Pro Sports Authenticator, with Jordan's autograph being graded as a nine by PSA/DNA.

The listing calls the item "easily the most significant Michael Jordan trading card ever produced." It features a game-worn patch relic from the 1992 All-Star Game that the six-time NBA champion played in as a member of the Eastern Conference squad.

One reason the card is so valuable is because Upper Deck only produced 23 of them.

When Goldin Auctions announced the listing last month, the expectation was the patch card could sell for as much as $2.5 million.

Jordan was making his eighth career All-Star Game appearance in 1992. The five-time NBA MVP led all Eastern Conference players with 18 points in 31 minutes. The Western Conference got a 153-113 lead win behind Magic Johnson's MVP performance.