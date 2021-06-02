Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million rookie-scale contract.

The LSU product will receive a $19.8 million signing bonus as part of the contract. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and joins a Bengals roster seemingly primed to take a leap in 2021.

Joe Burrow was in the middle of a stellar rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 11. He'll be reunited with Chase in Cincinnati after the pair broke out as college football's most dynamic quarterback-receiver duo in 2019.

The 21-year-old compiled 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as LSU reset the college football offensive record book. The talented wideout sat out the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the 2021 draft.

"Imma break every record they got at the Bengals," Chase told reporters. "That's my goal right now. I'm telling you right now, I'm gonna break every record they have. I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but it's gonna get done."

The Bengals have one of the most promising young receiving corps in football, with Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins combining to give Burrow a bevy of weapons. Offensive line is still a major concern, and that's especially the case given the quarterback will be returning from a serious knee injury.

That said, if the Bengals can scheme around their line problems, they have the makings of a promising young team in 2021.