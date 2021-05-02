    Overwatch League 2021 Week 3: Dallas Fuel's Top Plays, Prize Money

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IMay 3, 2021

    Blizzard Entertainment

    The Overwatch League's 2021 May Melee Qualifiers proved to be as unpredictable as ever. After three weeks of Overwatch play, the Dallas Fuel somehow emerge as one of just two Western teams to clinch a spot in the $225,000 May Melee tournament.

    Coming into this week, the Fuel were not on anyone's radar as a legitimate threat. The team lost highly touted hitscan Xzi to retirement and sat at 2-2 through two weeks. But things turned around in a major way in Week 3, as the team quickly jelled and swept its way through an intimidating qualifiers bracket.

    Here's how Dallas overcame the two-time reigning champion San Francisco Shock and formerly undefeated Houston Outlaws to clinch its chance for big bucks in Hawaii.

            

    Thursday, April 29

    Paris Eternal 0-3 Atlanta Reign

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Washington Justice 3-1 Boston Uprising

           

    Friday, April 30

    Los Angeles Valiant 0-3 Guangzhou Charge

    Seoul Dynasty 3-0 New York Excelsior

    Shanghai Dragons 3-2 Hangzhou Spark

    Boston Uprising 3-2 London Spitfire

    San Francisco Shock 3-0 Florida Mayhem

    Toronto Defiant 0-3 Washington Justice

            

    Saturday, May 1

    Seoul Dynasty 3-0 Los Angeles Valiant

    Guangzhou Charge 0-3 Hangzhou Spark

    Florida Mayhem 3-1 Paris Eternal

    London Spitfire 1-3 Toronto Defiant

    San Francisco Shock 3-2 Atlanta Reign

            

    Sunday, May 2

    Shanghai Dragons 3-2 Philadelphia Fusion

    Chengdu Hunters 3-1 Seoul Dynasty

    Toronto Defiant 0-3 Florida Mayhem

    Dallas Fuel 3-0 San Francisco Shock

    Florida Mayhem 3-1 Washington Justice

    Dallas Fuel 3-0 Houston Outlaws

            

    Dallas revamped in a major way for 2021, bringing in new talents across the board. And, while there were bumps in the road—including Xzi's retirement—the team coalesced at the perfect time.

    In the Fuel's first matchup, against the Shock, it was main tank Fearless who proved just how badly he wanted to get to Hawaii and earn a chance to compete against his former rivals from overseas. The former Shanghai Dragon went off as Winston, pushing momentum in his team's favor.

    Then, against the Outlaws, Dallas proved once again that its team chemistry is bubbling up dangerously. With sophomore flex tank Hanbin trapping practically all of Houston in the air, the Fuel squad laid waste and secured a team wipe.

    Now, Dallas gets to go to Hawaii, the first chance for the Fuel to play against teams from the OWL's APAC region.

    From the West, Dallas will be joined by Florida in the May Melee. From the East, the Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters. The 4-2 Fuel are set to meet a 4-1 Chengdu squad on May 6, in yet another test of their newfound cohesion.

    Related

      Overwatch League Week 2: Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

      Overwatch League Week 2: Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money
      Overwatch League logo
      Overwatch League

      Overwatch League Week 2: Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin Durant Invests in Andbox, Subliners, NYXL ✍️

      Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman and Thirty Five Ventures join New York-based esports organization Andbox as investors and creative partners.

      Kevin Durant Invests in Andbox, Subliners, NYXL ✍️
      Overwatch League logo
      Overwatch League

      Kevin Durant Invests in Andbox, Subliners, NYXL ✍️

      Shlomo Sprung
      via Forbes

      Overwatch League 2020

      Washington Justice's top plays, prize money for playoffs

      Overwatch League 2020
      Overwatch League logo
      Overwatch League

      Overwatch League 2020

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report

      Overwatch League 2020 Week 29: San Francisco Shock's Top Plays, Prize Money

      Overwatch League 2020 Week 29: San Francisco Shock's Top Plays, Prize Money
      Overwatch League logo
      Overwatch League

      Overwatch League 2020 Week 29: San Francisco Shock's Top Plays, Prize Money

      Theo Salaun
      via Bleacher Report