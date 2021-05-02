    Patrick Mahomes Jokes About 40-Year-Old Michael Vick Being Faster Than Him

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 2, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't exactly known for his speed, but he put it into perspective in a tweet Sunday.

    The quarterback reacted to the news that 40-year-old Michael Vick—who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015—clocked in at 4.72 when he ran the 40-yard dash alongside NFL Network's Rich Eisen in a charity event for St. Jude's Hospital.

    At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, Mahomes finished in 4.8 seconds, which ranked sixth among quarterbacks in attendance (h/t Jeff Fedotin of Forbes).   

