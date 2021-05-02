Patrick Mahomes Jokes About 40-Year-Old Michael Vick Being Faster Than Him

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't exactly known for his speed, but he put it into perspective in a tweet Sunday.

The quarterback reacted to the news that 40-year-old Michael Vick—who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015—clocked in at 4.72 when he ran the 40-yard dash alongside NFL Network's Rich Eisen in a charity event for St. Jude's Hospital.

At the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, Mahomes finished in 4.8 seconds, which ranked sixth among quarterbacks in attendance (h/t Jeff Fedotin of Forbes).