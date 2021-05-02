    Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dies at Age 42

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 2, 2021

    Eric McClure gets out of his car after finishing his laps during qualifying for the NASCAR Nationwide auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, July 5, 2013.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Eric McClure, who made 288 starts through 14 seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, died Sunday at the age of 42, the series announced Sunday. 

    According to a report from the Associated Press, there were no details about his death and his body will undergo an autopsy. He was active on social media on Saturday. 

    McClure last raced in 2016.  

    The Associated Press reported that McClure's career—which was largely spent racing in the Xfinity Series—was marred by health concerns. He suffered at least two concussions and said he continued to endure symptoms including headaches, vomiting, dizziness, depression and forgetfulness. 

    In 2019, he said he was being treated for dual kidney failure, six years after being diagnosed with acute renal failure. 

    "I no longer take little things for granted," McClure told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2019 (h/t NASCAR.com). "Whatever the next chapter of my life is, I know that this journey—the pain, the tears, the laughter, new relationships—will be what has prepared me."

    In October, he was ordered to complete 12 months of probation, substance abuse counseling and a mental health check after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence against his now-estranged wife, with whom he had seven daughters. 

    The Virginia native, who had a best finish of eighth in the 2013 Xfinity Series race at Daytona, made three NASCAR Cup Series starts. He was the nephew of Larry McClure, who makes up half of the Morgan-McClure Motorsports team that has won three Daytona 500s. 

