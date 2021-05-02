Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow as TE: Jags 'Going to Revisit Here in the Near Future'

Hans Deryk/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback and minor league baseball player Tim Tebow recently worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with reports suggesting he could attempt to make a football comeback as a tight end after spending his career at quarterback.

On Saturday, new Jags head coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters about that workout and the possibility of Tebow joining the team as a tight end:

"Tim and I've talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic. I was so busy, I didn't give him the time. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without—that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We're going to revisit here in the near future. That's how that all happened."

Going from being out of the league since 2015 to playing a largely new position would be a major leap for the 33-year-old Tebow, even if Meyer acknowledged that tight end is a big need for the Jags. Perhaps Tebow's familiarity with his old college coach would help.

But if the Jaguars truly want to upgrade the position, there are probably better avenues to explore.