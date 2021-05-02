    Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers Hasn't Told Me He Wants Me Fired

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The potential challenges inherent in the NFL draftâ€™s virtual format became apparent Monday, April 20, 2020, as Gutekunst conducted a conference call with reporters. Gutekunst was about to answer a question when a technical issue caused him to get dropped from the call for about a minute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't directly heard that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants him fired.

    "Aaron hasn't said anything like that to me and certainly hasn't said anything publicly," the GM said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I think that's a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don't like to hear those things, but no, nothing's been communicated directly to me."

    The statement comes after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Rodgers is "adamant that he won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst."

    According to Robinson, the beef between the two started when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers believed Gutekunst wanted to move on from him after the 2020 season and still doesn't want to guarantee anything beyond 2021.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

