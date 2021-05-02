Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers Hasn't Told Me He Wants Me Fired

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't directly heard that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants him fired.

"Aaron hasn't said anything like that to me and certainly hasn't said anything publicly," the GM said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "I think that's a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don't like to hear those things, but no, nothing's been communicated directly to me."

The statement comes after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Rodgers is "adamant that he won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst."

According to Robinson, the beef between the two started when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers believed Gutekunst wanted to move on from him after the 2020 season and still doesn't want to guarantee anything beyond 2021.



