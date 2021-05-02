Ranking 8 Top Players at the U18 IIHF Championship

0 of 8

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL Draft may be the strangest one yet. It will be difficult to top the weirdness of the 2020 virtual draft, but the 2021 draft will likely be virtual as well and not only have prospects have had to take different routes to get to the draft than they typically would, but scouts have had to rely more heavily on video scouting than ever before.

Which is why the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships are so important this year. Finally, scouts can see this class of 17- and 18-year-olds in person.

Players from the CHL went over to play in Europe after the cancellation of the 2021 Canadian Hockey League season and scouts were forced to rely on some clips of kids playing in Slovakia or Sweden, which is fine, but it leaves a lot to be desired. Video quality wasn’t always high, scouts can’t see how players react to certain situations, they can see exactly nothing at ice level, can’t see warmups, the bench or players off the puck.

The tournament began last Monday in the greater Dallas area with Group A playing games in Plano and Group B playing in Frisco. It will run through Thursday, May 6. The kids finally get a chance to play competitive hockey against others of the same age and skill level and scouts can finally see them in person.

This might be the last chance for this year’s draft-eligible players to even be seen by anyone from the NHL live before the draft, which is slated for July 23-24. The scouting combine, typically held in Buffalo, may be canceled once again because of the logistical issues it poses. There will be a showcase in Erie, Ontario, for draft-eligible players who missed out on much of the CHL season, but a good showing at the World Championships is crucial to the players in Texas right now.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be loosening its grip on society as vaccines are distributed more frequently, but the hurdles it poses to health, safety and travel are still very much in place. Especially when it comes to sports.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at a few draft-eligible prospects in Texas who are turning heads. Here are eight of them, ranked.