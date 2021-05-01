    Tim Tebow Rumors: Jaguars Signing Former QB to Play TE 'A Real Possibility'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Tim Tebow has a legitimate chance to return to the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    "Nothing is done, but it is certainly a real possibility," Rapoport said.

    The Jaguars represent a chance to reunite with Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow in college at Florida. Rapoport noted the two have almost a "father-son" relationship.

    Rapoport first reported Thursday that Tebow had worked out for the Jaguars at tight end.  

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

