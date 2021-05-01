Jimmy Garoppolo Was 1st Person to Text Trey Lance, 49ers' John Lynch Says

Jimmy Garoppolo Was 1st Person to Text Trey Lance, 49ers' John Lynch SaysMay 1, 2021
Winslow Townson/Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the first person to contact rookie quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, after he was selected was incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
"One thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night that Jimmy reached out [to Lance]," Lynch told reporters Friday. "Trey was here today, and Trey told us that the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that's pretty special. I think it speaks to his class."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Best Draft Late-Round Steals in Last Decade
These seven players may have fallen on draft night, but they have crushed expectations 📲