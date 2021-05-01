    Jimmy Garoppolo Was 1st Person to Text Trey Lance, 49ers' John Lynch Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo smiles at teammates on the bench during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the first person to contact rookie quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, after he was selected was incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

    "One thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night that Jimmy reached out [to Lance]," Lynch told reporters Friday. "Trey was here today, and Trey told us that the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that's pretty special. I think it speaks to his class."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

