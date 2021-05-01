Jimmy Garoppolo Was 1st Person to Text Trey Lance, 49ers' John Lynch Says

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the first person to contact rookie quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, after he was selected was incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

"One thing that was really heartwarming to me, I heard last night that Jimmy reached out [to Lance]," Lynch told reporters Friday. "Trey was here today, and Trey told us that the first text he got was from Jimmy Garoppolo. So that's pretty special. I think it speaks to his class."

