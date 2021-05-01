    Tim Tebow Can Play TE in the NFL, Packers' Marcedes Lewis Says; 'He Gets It'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow smiles before an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis said he's confident former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow can successfully transition to tight end and make an impact at his new position.

    "He gets it," Lewis told TMZ Sports about Tebow in an interview released Saturday. "With the right coach, in the right system—he's athletic and, if he's willing, he'll be able to get it done."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

