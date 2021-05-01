Tim Tebow Can Play TE in the NFL, Packers' Marcedes Lewis Says; 'He Gets It'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis said he's confident former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow can successfully transition to tight end and make an impact at his new position.

"He gets it," Lewis told TMZ Sports about Tebow in an interview released Saturday. "With the right coach, in the right system—he's athletic and, if he's willing, he'll be able to get it done."

