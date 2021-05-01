NASCAR at Kansas 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Since the start of the 2014 season, only seven active NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Kansas Speedway.

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. all have multiple wins during that span. Logano and Truex are the only members of the quartet with victories in the 2021 season.

Brad Keselowski, who won at Kansas in May 2019, became the latest driver to win his first race this season at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski will be on the pole for Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400, with William Byron alongside him on the front row. Harvick is joined by Michael McDowell on the second row. Logano, Truex and Hamlin will all have to win the race from outside the top 10.

A start outside the top 10 does not make it impossible to win at Kansas, but it is historically more difficult, with only three of the past 10 winners at Kansas beginning the race outside the top 10.

Buschy McBusch Race 400 Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, May 2

Start Time: 3 p,m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com

Odds

Denny Hamlin: +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Kyle Larson: +650

Martin Truex Jr.: +650

Brad Keselowski: +850

Chase Elliott: +900

Kevin Harvick: +900

Joey Logano: +900

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Kyle Busch: +1200

William Byron: +1600

Alex Bowman: +1800

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting Lineup

Preview

A starting position further back in the field should not bother Hamlin, who won in Kansas from 23rd in October 2019. He followed that up with a victory in July 2020 from the 10th spot on the grid.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been the most consistent racer that does not have a victory this season, but he leads the series in points and owns eight top-five finishes. Hamlin has some work to do from the 20th position, but he is one of two drivers to ever win at Kansas from a spot outside the top 20.

Keselowski was the other driver to achieve that feat in June 2011. He has two career wins at Kansas. The No. 2 car driver took second and fourth at Kansas in 2020, and his position on the pole could aid him in landing another top finish at the track.

At +850, Keselowski carries decent value to win since Hamlin, Truex and Kyle Larson are listed above him.

Harvick could be Keselowski's top competition for the lead in the early phase of the race since he starts fourth and was the only other driver to land two top-five placings at Kansas in 2020. He is coming off one of his best finishes of the season: a fourth-place mark at Talladega.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has a chance to build off that finish at a track where he has two victories in the past nine races. He and Hamlin are the top two drivers in the points standings without a win.

While you can't go wrong with Hamlin, Keselowski and Harvick, there is one driver who could cash in at a higher value.

Alex Bowman took third at Kansas in October and possesses four top-10 finishes this season. At +1800, he has the largest moneyline value of any top contenders.

Most of the drivers listed at +2000 and beyond would be better choices for top-five or top-10 prop bets.

Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and Aric Almirola are the best options from that group to land in the top 10. Each driver had one such finish at Kansas in 2020.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Racing Reference.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.