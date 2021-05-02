Ranking the Best Undrafted NFL Players Since 2000

0 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

When the NFL draft ends, an absolute frenzy begins for undrafted players. While most signings bring little to no value, scouts occasionally find an absolute gem.

The most notable undrafted stars in NFL history include Hall of Fame inductees Dick "Night Train Lane" and Warren Moon, along with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner. Our focus, however, is on undrafted players since 2000.

In the last 20 years, a handful of undrafted talents have become All-Pro players and some of the NFL's most recognizable names.

Each player highlighted entered the league in 2000 or later. The ranking is subjective but considers career performance, individual accolades, longevity and positional value.