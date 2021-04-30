    Report: Jaire Alexander's $13.3M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Packers

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 30, 2021

    Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers have exercised cornerback Jaire Alexander's fifth-year option, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    Alexander, who was selected No. 18 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, will earn $13.294 million in 2022 as a result of the Packers' decision.

    The former Louisville star has been fantastic for Green Bay, allowing just 41 of 80 passes in his coverage to be completed in 2020, per Pro Football Reference. Opposing signal-callers threw for only 9.1 yards per completion and 4.7 yards per target for a paltry 67.4 passer rating.

    Alexander added 13 pass breakups and one regular-season interception. He added two more picks in the playoffs.

    Pro Football Focus was a big fan of Alexander's work:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bringing back the Pro Bowler for a fifth season was an easy decision for Green Bay, which should try to keep the shutdown cornerback around long-term.

    The Alexander news comes amid Green Bay making attempts to improve the secondary around Alexander, as the Pack added Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft.

    Related

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record

      Trevor Lawrence doubled Joe Burrow’s old record of most jerseys sold on Fanatics on the first night (Action Network)

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence Jersey Breaks Record

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Could Give Up $23M

      Aaron Rodgers would consider giving up $23M over 2 years if the Packers situation isn’t repaired (Rapoport)

      Rodgers Could Give Up $23M
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers Could Give Up $23M

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers and Packers Are Heading for a Divorce. How Did We Get Here?

      Rodgers and Packers Are Heading for a Divorce. How Did We Get Here?
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers and Packers Are Heading for a Divorce. How Did We Get Here?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      Day 2 Packers Draft Targets

      Day 2 Packers Draft Targets
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Day 2 Packers Draft Targets

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage