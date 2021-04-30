Report: Jaire Alexander's $13.3M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Packers

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have exercised cornerback Jaire Alexander's fifth-year option, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Alexander, who was selected No. 18 overall in the 2018 NFL draft, will earn $13.294 million in 2022 as a result of the Packers' decision.

The former Louisville star has been fantastic for Green Bay, allowing just 41 of 80 passes in his coverage to be completed in 2020, per Pro Football Reference. Opposing signal-callers threw for only 9.1 yards per completion and 4.7 yards per target for a paltry 67.4 passer rating.

Alexander added 13 pass breakups and one regular-season interception. He added two more picks in the playoffs.

Pro Football Focus was a big fan of Alexander's work:

Bringing back the Pro Bowler for a fifth season was an easy decision for Green Bay, which should try to keep the shutdown cornerback around long-term.

The Alexander news comes amid Green Bay making attempts to improve the secondary around Alexander, as the Pack added Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the No. 29 overall pick in this year's draft.