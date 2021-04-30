Kyle Pitts to Wear No. 8 Jersey with Falcons: 'The Start of a New Journey'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kyle Pitts became the latest pass-catcher to take advantage of the new rule allowing more players to wear single-digit jerseys, announcing he will wear No. 8 with the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, wore No. 84 during his time at Florida. Recently signed return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson has worn No. 84 throughout his NFL career and will continue to do so in Atlanta.

The NFL approved new rules that will allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers beginning with the 2021 season. Previously, only quarterbacks, punters and kickers were allowed to wear single digits.

Running backs, tight ends and receivers are now eligible to wear Nos. 1-49 and 80-89.