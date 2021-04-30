    Kyle Pitts to Wear No. 8 Jersey with Falcons: 'The Start of a New Journey'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, right, holds a team jersey after the Atlanta Falcons selected Pitts with the 4th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Kyle Pitts became the latest pass-catcher to take advantage of the new rule allowing more players to wear single-digit jerseys, announcing he will wear No. 8 with the Atlanta Falcons

    Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, wore No. 84 during his time at Florida. Recently signed return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson has worn No. 84 throughout his NFL career and will continue to do so in Atlanta.

    The NFL approved new rules that will allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers beginning with the 2021 season. Previously, only quarterbacks, punters and kickers were allowed to wear single digits.

    Running backs, tight ends and receivers are now eligible to wear Nos. 1-49 and 80-89.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      How Does Kyle Pitts Fit on the Falcons’ Roster? 

      How Does Kyle Pitts Fit on the Falcons’ Roster? 
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      How Does Kyle Pitts Fit on the Falcons’ Roster? 

      William McFadden
      via The Falcoholic

      Pitts Pick Clarifies Atlanta’s Plans and Belief in Ryan

      Pitts Pick Clarifies Atlanta’s Plans and Belief in Ryan
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Pitts Pick Clarifies Atlanta’s Plans and Belief in Ryan

      Dave Choate
      via The Falcoholic

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊

      We have you covered with the best players remaining ahead of Rounds 2 and 3 tonight 📲

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Updated NFL Draft Big Board 📊

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀

      Our predictions for every pick of Rounds 2 and 3 📲

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Day 2 Mock Draft 👀

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report