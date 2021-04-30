    Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Breaks Record for Jersey Sales During NFL Draft Night 1

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey as he announces that the Jaguars had chosen Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made history Thursday with the most jersey sales by a rookie on the night of the NFL draft.

    Lawrence doubled the Fanatics record set by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last year, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network:

    Rovell noted that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took the No. 2 spot this year.

    Lawrence was long expected to go No. 1 overall after a dominant collegiate career at Clemson that featured three trips to the College Football Playoff and a national championship. Jacksonville made it official Thursday night.

    The Jaguars have long needed a franchise quarterback, and they finally have one who can potentially help them turn things around after they went 1-15 last season.

    Jacksonville has missed the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons, but fans hope Lawrence will usher in an era of great success.

    Meanwhile, Fields landed in what could be an ideal spot as the Bears moved up from No. 20 to No. 11 to select him.

    Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance became the first group of quarterbacks to go 1-2-3 in the NFL draft since 1999, but Fields generated plenty of excitement as well since he joins a Bears organization that has needed a franchise quarterback for decades.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fields outdueled Lawrence in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season and led the Buckeyes to the national championship game. While he may not have beaten out Lawrence in jersey sales, he will look to outperform him on the field again at the NFL level.

    Related

      Best Available for the Jaguars in Day Two

      Best Available for the Jaguars in Day Two
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Best Available for the Jaguars in Day Two

      Big Cat Country
      via Big Cat Country

      Jags GM on Tebow: 'We'll Worry About That When the Draft Is Over'

      Jags GM on Tebow: 'We'll Worry About That When the Draft Is Over'
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jags GM on Tebow: 'We'll Worry About That When the Draft Is Over'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Sets Jersey Sale Record

      Lawrence doubled the record set by Joe Burrow last year for most jerseys sold on draft night 👕

      Trevor Sets Jersey Sale Record
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Trevor Sets Jersey Sale Record

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Lawrence, Parsons Named NFL ROY Betting Favorites

      Lawrence, Parsons Named NFL ROY Betting Favorites
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Lawrence, Parsons Named NFL ROY Betting Favorites

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report