Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Breaks Record for Jersey Sales During NFL Draft Night 1

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made history Thursday with the most jersey sales by a rookie on the night of the NFL draft.

Lawrence doubled the Fanatics record set by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last year, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network:

Rovell noted that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took the No. 2 spot this year.

Lawrence was long expected to go No. 1 overall after a dominant collegiate career at Clemson that featured three trips to the College Football Playoff and a national championship. Jacksonville made it official Thursday night.

The Jaguars have long needed a franchise quarterback, and they finally have one who can potentially help them turn things around after they went 1-15 last season.

Jacksonville has missed the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons, but fans hope Lawrence will usher in an era of great success.

Meanwhile, Fields landed in what could be an ideal spot as the Bears moved up from No. 20 to No. 11 to select him.

Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance became the first group of quarterbacks to go 1-2-3 in the NFL draft since 1999, but Fields generated plenty of excitement as well since he joins a Bears organization that has needed a franchise quarterback for decades.

Fields outdueled Lawrence in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season and led the Buckeyes to the national championship game. While he may not have beaten out Lawrence in jersey sales, he will look to outperform him on the field again at the NFL level.