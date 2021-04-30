    John Lynch Says 49ers 'Inquired' About Aaron Rodgers Trade; 'It Wasn't Happening

    FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
    San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged they made a call to ask about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' availability in a trade.

    Lynch told reporters the 49ers "inquired" about Rodgers with the Packers but that soon into the conversation it became clear "it wasn't happening."

    Hours before the start of the 2021 NFL draft, Rodgers became the most talked-about player in the league.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the reigning NFL MVP has told some people within the Packers organization that he no longer wants to play for the team.

    "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

    As reports of Rodgers' unhappiness emerged, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that San Francisco reached out to the Packers on Wednesday but that no formal trade offer was made.

    A source told Pelissero there's a "zero percent chance" that Rodgers gets dealt this offseason.

    After the 49ers did their due diligence on Rodgers, they hope to have landed a superstar at quarterback in the draft. They selected North Dakota State's Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

    Even though San Francisco's brief attempt to land Rodgers didn't pay off, there was no harm in at least making the call. The Niners have a roster ready to win now, and the three-time NFL MVP led the league with 48 touchdown passes and a 70.7 completion percentage in 2020.

