NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Nikita Zadorov, Devils, Hurricanes

Nikita Zadorov is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, which could mark the end of his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. He's only been with the team since October following a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, but he may have been dealt again prior to the trade deadline earlier in April.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times recently reported that Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman "considered offers" he received for Zadorov ahead of the deadline, but he "asked a higher price than any suitors would meet." So if Chicago is going to part ways with the blueliner, it will have to wait until the offseason.

"Lowering the price and moving Zadorov in July would represent waving the white flag on the much-criticized Brandon Saad trade with the Avalanche last October," Pope wrote.

It still may be the decision that the Blackhawks make considering Zadorov may not have a spot on the team moving forward. They recently signed a similar defenseman in Riley Stillman to a three-year extension, which may have been an indication that Zadorov won't be back in Chicago for the 2021-22 season.

Zadorov, an eight-year NHL veteran, likely still has plenty of productive seasons ahead of him wherever he ends up playing.