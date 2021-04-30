Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Make History After Jaguars Pick Both in Round 1

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will stay teammates after the Jacksonville Jaguars took the ex-Tiger backfield duo with the first and 25th overall selections in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively.

Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications Ross Taylor posted the historical fact on Thursday following the Jaguars' second first-round selection:

The Jags opted to pick a pair of decorated college superstars to open head coach Urban Meyer's era in Jacksonville. Lawrence has been a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick for a long time, so that didn't come as a surprise. The Jags' choice of Etienne was, however, especially with the team returning a breakout star running back in James Robinson (1,414 yards from scrimmage, 10 touchdowns) last year.

However, Etienne is exceptional in his own right, finishing his Clemson tenure with 6,107 yards from scrimmage and 78 touchdowns over four seasons. With Lawrence and Etienne together, Clemson made the College Football Playoff each year from 2018-2020, reaching the championship game twice and winning it once.

Lawrence and Etienne will hope to replicate college championship success in the pros. They have a tall task ahead of them joining a team that went 1-15 last year, but adding the Clemson duo is a good start for Jacksonville as it looks to make significant improvements in 2021.