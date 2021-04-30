    Aaron Rodgers Trade Was Never Serious Possibility for Rams in Offseason, GM Says

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers figures to be one of the biggest stories for the rest of the offseason, but the Los Angeles Rams apparently were never a serious candidate to acquire him prior to Thursday.

    "We were never serious contenders," Rams general manager Les Snead said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "I don't think he was ever available. I guess he is today. I kinda haven't followed that drama."

    Los Angeles figured to be a potential trade destination earlier in the offseason before making headlines when it acquired Matthew Stafford in a deal that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

    The Rams, who advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season behind a dominant defense, were clearly ready to move on from Goff. While Stafford gives them a high ceiling, it is nowhere near what it would have been with Rodgers under center.

    After all, the Packers signal-caller is one of the all-time greats who has a Super Bowl, three league MVPs and nine Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

    While it may not make sense to trade someone like that, the situation in Green Bay is apparently tenuous.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team." Jay Glazer of Fox Sports confirmed the report and added the tension is about more than just contract negotiations. 

    If Rodgers is ultimately traded, he will make the team that lands him instant Super Bowl contenders.

    It just doesn't seem like that team will be the Rams.

    Related

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Chicago has their new franchise QB. @GDavenport discusses how he will turn the team around ➡️

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Pick from Round 1 ➡️

      Every Pick from Round 1 ➡️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Pick from Round 1 ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and more. See how they fit in with their new teams. Tap in to see the grades 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report