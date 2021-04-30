Aaron Rodgers Trade Was Never Serious Possibility for Rams in Offseason, GM Says

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers figures to be one of the biggest stories for the rest of the offseason, but the Los Angeles Rams apparently were never a serious candidate to acquire him prior to Thursday.

"We were never serious contenders," Rams general manager Les Snead said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "I don't think he was ever available. I guess he is today. I kinda haven't followed that drama."

Los Angeles figured to be a potential trade destination earlier in the offseason before making headlines when it acquired Matthew Stafford in a deal that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

The Rams, who advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season behind a dominant defense, were clearly ready to move on from Goff. While Stafford gives them a high ceiling, it is nowhere near what it would have been with Rodgers under center.

After all, the Packers signal-caller is one of the all-time greats who has a Super Bowl, three league MVPs and nine Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

While it may not make sense to trade someone like that, the situation in Green Bay is apparently tenuous.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team." Jay Glazer of Fox Sports confirmed the report and added the tension is about more than just contract negotiations.

If Rodgers is ultimately traded, he will make the team that lands him instant Super Bowl contenders.

It just doesn't seem like that team will be the Rams.