Rams GM Les Snead to Isolate for Rest of NFL Draft After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Snead, 50, told reporters he was set to receive his second dose of the vaccine in two days. Both he and head coach Sean McVay had a close contact with a Rams staffer who later tested positive and the GM is now experiencing mild symptoms.

McVay tested negative for the virus.

