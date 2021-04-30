    Rams GM Les Snead to Isolate for Rest of NFL Draft After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Rams haven't made a first-round draft selection since picking Jared Goff back in 2016. They don't have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, and they don't have a first-rounder next season, either. Even Snead acknowledges that his strategy of abandoning the top of the draft for a half-decade makes it slightly more difficult to patch the holes that constantly pop up on any NFL team's roster. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic

    Snead, 50, told reporters he was set to receive his second dose of the vaccine in two days. Both he and head coach Sean McVay had a close contact with a Rams staffer who later tested positive and the GM is now experiencing mild symptoms. 

    McVay tested negative for the virus. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

