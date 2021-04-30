Rams GM Les Snead to Isolate for Rest of NFL Draft After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rams GM Les Snead to Isolate for Rest of NFL Draft After COVID-19 DiagnosisApril 30, 2021
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Snead has mild symptoms. He says he felt some aches and such last night and is still hoping for the best. “Definitely know there is a virus trying to attack the body...right now in a good spot.” Snead caught COVID in between vaccinations - days away from a second shot.
Snead, 50, told reporters he was set to receive his second dose of the vaccine in two days. Both he and head coach Sean McVay had a close contact with a Rams staffer who later tested positive and the GM is now experiencing mild symptoms.
McVay tested negative for the virus.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
