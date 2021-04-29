Jamin Davis Drafted by WFT: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Jamin Davis Drafted by WFT: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1April 30, 2021
The Washington Football Team added a defensive playmaker to their linebacker group Thursday when they selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.
Here is a look at how he fits into the NFC East team's defensive depth chart:
LDE: Chase Young, David Bada
DT: Da'Ron Payne, Matt Ioannidis
DT: Jonathan Allen, Tim Settle
RDE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams
OLB: Cole Holcomb, Casey Toohill
MLB: Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis*, David Mayo
OLB: Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Kunaszyk
CB: Kendall Fuller, Deshazor Everett
CB: William Jackson III, Danny Johnson
FS: Landon Collins, Troy Apke
SS: Kamren Curl, Jeremy Reaves
Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.
While the 2020 Wildcats struggled to a 5-6 record, Davis was a bright spot.
He finished with 102 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He also scored a touchdown and anchored the team's defense against a challenging SEC schedule.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein highlighted Kiko Alonso as a player comparison for the incoming rookie and noted, "Davis plays with his pads squared to the line of scrimmage, operating with quick, lateral scrapes and a nose for finding the ball-carrier."
While he was a force against the run and as a linebacker who can blow up plays at the line of scrimmage, he is also versatile enough to defend tight ends and make plays against the pass.
B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the fifth-best linebacker in the class.
He steps into a Washington defense that already has a handful of playmakers, including pass-rusher Chase Young, but is talented enough to contribute as a rookie.
If he does, he will improve a defense that was fourth in the league in points allowed per game (20.6) last season while spearheading an NFC East title.
Jamin Davis Scouting Report