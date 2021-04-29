    Jamin Davis Drafted by WFT: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    FILE - Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Davis is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, FIle)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team added a defensive playmaker to their linebacker group Thursday when they selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

    Here is a look at how he fits into the NFC East team's defensive depth chart:

    LDE: Chase Young, David Bada

    DT: Da'Ron Payne, Matt Ioannidis

    DT: Jonathan Allen, Tim Settle

    RDE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams

    OLB: Cole Holcomb, Casey Toohill

    MLB: Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis*, David Mayo

    OLB: Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Kunaszyk

    CB: Kendall Fuller, Deshazor Everett

    CB: William Jackson III, Danny Johnson

    FS: Landon Collins, Troy Apke

    SS: Kamren Curl, Jeremy Reaves

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

    While the 2020 Wildcats struggled to a 5-6 record, Davis was a bright spot.

    He finished with 102 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He also scored a touchdown and anchored the team's defense against a challenging SEC schedule.

    NFL.com's Lance Zierlein highlighted Kiko Alonso as a player comparison for the incoming rookie and noted, "Davis plays with his pads squared to the line of scrimmage, operating with quick, lateral scrapes and a nose for finding the ball-carrier."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While he was a force against the run and as a linebacker who can blow up plays at the line of scrimmage, he is also versatile enough to defend tight ends and make plays against the pass.

    B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the fifth-best linebacker in the class.

    He steps into a Washington defense that already has a handful of playmakers, including pass-rusher Chase Young, but is talented enough to contribute as a rookie. 

    If he does, he will improve a defense that was fourth in the league in points allowed per game (20.6) last season while spearheading an NFC East title.

    Related

      Jamin Davis Scouting Report

      Jamin Davis Scouting Report
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Jamin Davis Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and more. See how they fit in with their new teams. Tap in to see the grades 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Kwity Paye pays tribute to the Black Panther with custom suit for draft night

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report