Jamin Davis Drafted by WFT: Washington's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

The Washington Football Team added a defensive playmaker to their linebacker group Thursday when they selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Here is a look at how he fits into the NFC East team's defensive depth chart:

LDE: Chase Young, David Bada



DT: Da'Ron Payne, Matt Ioannidis



DT: Jonathan Allen, Tim Settle

RDE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams



OLB: Cole Holcomb, Casey Toohill



MLB: Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis*, David Mayo

OLB: Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Kunaszyk



CB: Kendall Fuller, Deshazor Everett



CB: William Jackson III, Danny Johnson

FS: Landon Collins, Troy Apke

SS: Kamren Curl, Jeremy Reaves

While the 2020 Wildcats struggled to a 5-6 record, Davis was a bright spot.

He finished with 102 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He also scored a touchdown and anchored the team's defense against a challenging SEC schedule.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein highlighted Kiko Alonso as a player comparison for the incoming rookie and noted, "Davis plays with his pads squared to the line of scrimmage, operating with quick, lateral scrapes and a nose for finding the ball-carrier."

While he was a force against the run and as a linebacker who can blow up plays at the line of scrimmage, he is also versatile enough to defend tight ends and make plays against the pass.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked him as the fifth-best linebacker in the class.

He steps into a Washington defense that already has a handful of playmakers, including pass-rusher Chase Young, but is talented enough to contribute as a rookie.

If he does, he will improve a defense that was fourth in the league in points allowed per game (20.6) last season while spearheading an NFC East title.