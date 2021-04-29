Packers' Marcedes Lewis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'We Need Him'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

With rumors swirling that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay ahead of Thursday night's NFL draft, at least one teammate of his is hoping the situation can be resolved without the defending MVP being traded.

"I hope it's something that can get worked out," tight end Marcedes Lewis told TMZ Sports. "He is Green Bay and we need him to do what we want to do next year."

With reports that Rodgers has issues with the front office, Lewis added that he's "hoping they can figure it out and A-Rodge returns so we can handle business."

But if he doesn't, well, Lewis will understand that, too.

"Miss you bro, but I understand it's business first," he said. "You gotta do what's best for you and your family so we respect it."

Under Rodgers, Green Bay has reached the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons. Without him, returning for a third straight time—and winning a title, at that—would be far less likely.