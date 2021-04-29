    Packers' Marcedes Lewis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'We Need Him'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, celebrates his touchdown with tight end Marcedes Lewis during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    With rumors swirling that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay ahead of Thursday night's NFL draft, at least one teammate of his is hoping the situation can be resolved without the defending MVP being traded. 

    "I hope it's something that can get worked out," tight end Marcedes Lewis told TMZ Sports. "He is Green Bay and we need him to do what we want to do next year."

    With reports that Rodgers has issues with the front office, Lewis added that he's "hoping they can figure it out and A-Rodge returns so we can handle business."

    But if he doesn't, well, Lewis will understand that, too. 

    "Miss you bro, but I understand it's business first," he said. "You gotta do what's best for you and your family so we respect it." 

    Under Rodgers, Green Bay has reached the NFC Championship Game in each of the past two seasons. Without him, returning for a third straight time—and winning a title, at that—would be far less likely. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Denver Not After Aaron Rodgers

      Broncos are not in talks with Green Bay for Pro Bowl QB (9News)

      Denver Not After Aaron Rodgers
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Denver Not After Aaron Rodgers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We will be grading every pick as they come in. Tap in to follow along 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report