    Kwity Paye Honors Chadwick Boseman with 'Black Panther' Suit for 2021 NFL Draft

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 29, 2021
    Alerted 58m ago in the B/R App

    Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Regardless of where Michigan edge-rusher Kwity Paye falls in the NFL draft on Thursday, it will be impossible to find a better-looking outfit on any prospect. 

    The draft hopeful broke out a Black Panther-inspired suit, proving a lack of Vibranium doesn't equal a lack of vibes. 

    According to GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Paye was inspired by Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 Marvel film, recalling how it meant the world to him to watch a Black superhero on screen. Making the outfit even more special, the suit was created by former Green Bay Packer Adonis Jennings. 

    With mock panther teeth on Paye's lapel mimicking those on the Black Panther suit in the film, the Michigan product enters the draft ready for battle wherever he's selected. 

    Related

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Kwity Paye pays tribute to the Black Panther with custom suit for draft night

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Our scouting department makes predictions one last time before the madness begins ➡️

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We will be grading every pick as they come in. Tap in to follow along 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report