Kwity Paye Honors Chadwick Boseman with 'Black Panther' Suit for 2021 NFL Draft

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Regardless of where Michigan edge-rusher Kwity Paye falls in the NFL draft on Thursday, it will be impossible to find a better-looking outfit on any prospect.

The draft hopeful broke out a Black Panther-inspired suit, proving a lack of Vibranium doesn't equal a lack of vibes.

According to GQ's Tyler R. Tynes, Paye was inspired by Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 Marvel film, recalling how it meant the world to him to watch a Black superhero on screen. Making the outfit even more special, the suit was created by former Green Bay Packer Adonis Jennings.

With mock panther teeth on Paye's lapel mimicking those on the Black Panther suit in the film, the Michigan product enters the draft ready for battle wherever he's selected.