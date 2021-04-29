NFL GM Expects Packers to 'Dig Their Feet In' on Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

An NFL general manager provided his thoughts to ESPN's Ed Werder about what he believed the Green Bay Packers' next move would be after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers "does not want to return to the team."

"They dig their feet in and make him play or be a game-show host," the GM told Werder.

Rodgers has been a lifelong Packer after Green Bay selected him No. 25 overall in the 2005 NFL draft. His resume includes nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pro nods, three NFL MVP Awards and one Lombardi Trophy.

Green Bay is standing firm in its stance to retain Rodgers for 2021, with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst releasing this statement Thursday: "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Rodgers is coming off an NFL MVP season that saw him toss 48 touchdown passes and lead Green Bay to a No. 1 seed in the NFC. He is under contract with the Packers for three more seasons after signing a four-year, $134 million contract extension in August 2018.

Naturally, the Packers would like to keep Rodgers around, but if they acquiesce, then Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are the most likely landing spots for the ex-Cal star.

The Packers could also dig in their heels and refuse to trade Rodgers. If that's the case and Rodgers feels strongly about leaving Green Bay behind, then he can simply retire.

Rodgers just finished a stint as a guest host on Jeopardy! and got rave reviews, so perhaps a second career as a television personality is in the works.

At any rate, there's no shortage of drama coming out of Green Bay on the first night of the NFL draft as Rodgers' 2021 destination appears to be in question.