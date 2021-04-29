Report: Aaron Rodgers 'Really Impressed' Jeopardy! Brass During 2-Week Audition

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers could be looking at several career changes this offseason.

Amid reports he is looking for a trade from the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback is also among the top contenders to be a permanent host of Jeopardy!, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rodgers was a guest host of the game show for two weeks and reportedly "really impressed the brass" during his stint. Per Rapoport, the 37-year-old will be among those with a chance for the full-time role replacing Alex Trebek.

While Rodgers is still pretty good at his day job after winning his third league MVP award last season, he told Claire McNear of The Ringer this month he wants both jobs:

"I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job. That's how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix."

It appears he is one step closer to achieving his dream.