Aaron Rodgers Rumors: QB 'Doesn't Like Anyone' in Packers Front Office

Aaron Rodgers reportedly no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers and the discontent apparently runs deep.

"[He] doesn't like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported.

That comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Rodgers was "disgruntled" and he didn't want to return to Green Bay next season.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the issues go beyond the contract:

Rodgers is signed through 2023 but the team can trade him next offseason and save $22.6 million against the cap, per Spotrac. It would cost Green Bay $38.4 million in dead cap if he is traded this year.

The Packers have offered to extend Rodgers' contract, per Schefter, while the team's front office has been in contact with him throughout the offseason. Team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all reportedly flew out to speak to Rodgers on separate occasions in the past few months.

A major factor is also likely the presence of Jordan Love, the quarterback selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Even with a restructured contract, Rogers' future might be out of his hands with Green Bay as the team eventually makes the switch under center.

It could lead to a trade of one of the top players of his era. Rodgers has won three MVP awards in his career, including last year after totaling 48 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also led the NFL with a 70.7 completion percentage and 121.5 quarterback rating.

After leading Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons, a trade could help shift the title odds across the NFL.

Per Schefter, no team has yet made a formal trade offer for Rodgers.